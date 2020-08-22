Courts Think No One Can Criticise Them: Sorabjee on Bhushan Case
The judiciary can’t be so narrow minded, says former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee.
“The court has this notion that nobody can speak against us. Even if you are correct, you can’t say. But why not. You are not some divine institution against whom we can’t say.”Soli Sorabjee, Former Attorney General
In an interview to The Quint on advocate Prashant Bhushan’s tweets on the judiciary, former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee said the Supreme Court should have allowed Bhushan to prove his allegations.
“If the tweets are correct and there is corruption in the judiciary, on the contrary it will help judiciary to reform itself. To prevent Prashant Bhushan to prove his allegations is wrong. You (judiciary) can’t be so narrow minded. Moreover, people will loose confidence (in judiciary).”Soli Sorabjee, Former Attorney General
He said by not allowing Bhushan to prove his allegations, the judiciary is giving people a reason to think there is certainly something wrong with the judicial system.
‘Bhushan Should Be Allowed to Prove His Allegations’
“There is no question on Bhushan’s apology. He says that whatever he is saying is correct. If Bhushan fails to prove his allegation, then he should be punished. I feel judiciary will do itself a favour if it allows people to speak. And Bhushan is no prankster, allow him to speak.”Soli Sorabjee, Former Attorney General
Sorabjee emphasised that if the Supreme Court tries to punish Bhushan, it will be a bad thing for the country.
“Common people will wonder why Bhushan is not allowed to speak. Is there corruption in the judiciary? Why was Bhushan shut up in the beginning. I don’t think judges are corrupt...(but if it so) don’t punish the person who brought out the corruption.”Soli Sorabjee, Former Attorney General
The Supreme Court has given Bhushan time till 24 August to rethink and tender an unconditional apology on his statement.
Watch the full interview with Soli Sorabjee in the video above.
