Int’l & Indian Lawyers’ Associations Slam Bhushan Contempt Verdict

On Tuesday, 18 August, the Bar Association of India also issued a statement, in which they too expressed their dismay about the case, and said that the “exercise of contempt jurisdiction by the Court in this manner has potential for more self-harm than the avowed purpose of safeguarding the prestige of the institution.”

The BAI had sought to intervene in the Bhushan case, including to support the lawyer-activist’s argument that there is a duty on lawyers to comment on institutional and structural matters concerning the judiciary, but the Supreme Court registry failed to list their intervention application.

The BAI goes on to argue that the Bench and the Bar need to work together, and have a special obligation to protect freedom of speech and the freedom to criticise the working of institutions, as “trenchant criticism, commentary, satire and humour help build institutions for a free society”.

Pointing out that the reputation of the Supreme Court “cannot be dislodged by a couple of ‘tweets’,” the BAI suggests that the court’s standing would in fact be enhanced by allowing criticism of its operation rather than curbing the freedom of speech and expression of a member of the Bar.