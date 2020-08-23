Prashant Bhushan Case: SC Can Ignore AG Venugopal at its Own Cost

In the contempt case hearing in the Supreme Court while the focus has remained on Justice Arun Mishra, the Judge presiding the Bench, and convicted lawyer Prashant Bhushan since last one week, another important person has been sidelined in the process, the Attorney General KK Venugopal.

The way the highest law officer of the country has been treated by the Bench has drawn much criticism from the legal luminaries.

Both Supreme Court Contempt Rules 1975 and the Contempt of Courts Act 1971 mandate approval from the Attorney General before any petition is accepted by the court for proceedings against criminal contempt. In Prashant Bhushan’s case, even though the original petition by one Mahek Maheshwari did not have prior approval from AG Venugopal, this was not rejected at the outset.