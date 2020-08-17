1,000+ Lawyers Express ‘Dismay’ Over SC’s Bhushan Contempt Verdict

The lawyers warn that this judgment will not help with restoring the authority of the apex court in the eyes of the public, and will instead have a chilling effect on senior lawyers.

They note that even in the time of Indira Gandhi’s supersession of judges and thereafter, “it has been the Bar that has been the first to stand in defence of the independence of the judiciary. A bar silenced under the threat of contempt, will undermine the independence and ultimately the strength of the Court. A silenced bar, cannot lead to a strong court.”

After expressing their disappointment over the fact that the court declined to seek the opinion of Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal despite having asked him to be present for the case, the lawyers have suggested that the court should not give effect to the judgment until a larger bench of judges, sitting in regular open court proceedings after the COVID-19 pandemic dies down, review the standards of criminal contempt.

“We do believe that the Supreme Court will hear the Voice of the People expressed all around in last 72 hours on the subject and take corrective steps to prevent miscarriage of Justice and restore the confidence and respect that Citizens have general reposed in it,” the statement concludes by saying.

Since the court’s judgment on 14 August, there has been an outpouring of criticism from lawyers, academics and commentators about the verdict.