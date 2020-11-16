SC to Hear Plea Against Arrest of Kerala Journo Siddique Kappan

Kappan, a freelance journalist, was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman there, when he (along with three others he was travelling with) was arrested on 5 October by the UP Police’s Special Task Force.

On 7 October, they were booked for sedition under the Indian Penal Code and under Section 17 of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, pertaining to raising funds for a terrorist act. The police claim they have links to the Popular Front of India (PFI), which is still not a banned organisation in India, but is often referred to as a successor to the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

While the other three accused – Atiq-ur Rehman, Masood Ahmed and their driver Alam – have filed bail applications (which have been rejected by the Mathura courts), Kappan is yet to file a bail plea.