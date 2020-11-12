‘Such Things Happening’: Journo’s Arrest Invoked in Arnab Hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in connection with a 2018 abetment of suicide case against him.

“We are of the considered view that the high court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. We accordingly order and direct that the appellants shall be released on interim bail immediately, subject to each of them furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.”

A vacation bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee heard the plea by Goswami against the decision of the Bombay High Court, which had rejected his request for interim bail on 9 November.

The judges raised serious concerns about deprivation of personal liberty in Goswami’s case after considering the FIR against him and observing that it was difficult to see how the offence of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code could be made out in a commercial dispute.