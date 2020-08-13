SC Allows Bhushan, Shourie to Withdraw Plea Against Contempt Law

Noted journalist N Ram, advocate Prashant Bhushan and former Union Minister Arun Shourie withdrew their petition from the Supreme Court that sought directions to declare unconstitutional a contempt law provision, which makes scandalising courts an offence.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told the petitioners’ counsel, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, that it would not permit withdrawal for refiling again in the apex court after sometime.

Justice Mishra observed: "We can permit withdrawal for liberty to go to the High Court." Dhavan agreed to go before the High Court to challenge the validity of the provision of contempt.