SC to Hear 2009 Contempt Case Against Prashant Bhushan From 17 Aug

Bhushan, represented by famous lawyer Ram Jethmalani at that time, had tried to object to the maintainability of the case, saying his statements did not amount to contempt of court. However, the court decided that the case should proceed.

Jethmalani then argued that a larger bench of five judges or more was needed to hear the case as it involves issues of constitutional importance, relating to the right to freedom of speech. Bhushan's father, the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan, subsequently filed an affidavit in the court stating he held the same opinion as his son, that eight of the last 16 CJIs (at the time) had been corrupt.

No substantive hearings had been held in the case since 2012, before it was suddenly listed on 24 July.

This happened on the same day the Supreme Court took up a separate suo motu contempt case against Bhushan for tweets put out by him on 27 and 29 June 2020 – also being heard by the same three judges.

Bhushan filed a detailed affidavit in that case, explaining why he had commented on current CJI SA Bobde’s photo on a superbike, and why he had a bona fide opinion that the Supreme Court (particularly the last 4 CJIs) had played a role in the destruction of democracy in India.

Bhushan’s lawyer in that case, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, gave a fiery performance during a hearing on 5 August defending his client, following which the judges reserved their order.