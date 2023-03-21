Row Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape' Remark: Are We Forgetting the Real Problem Here?

Sample these: As per a July 2018 report (The Indian Express), the Gujarat High Court had to remind the state government that it was “duty bound” to carry out a satisfactory probe in an abduction and gangrape case. The survivor’s counsel had alleged that the police registered an FIR only after several attempts, and failed to record her statement before a magistrate.

The survivor also accused a senior police official of threatening her during the questioning, as well as of asking inappropriate questions. Shortly afterwards, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner informed in a statement that, owing to the allegations, the official in question had opted out of the investigation, and that it would now be carried out by a special team under the police commissioner's own supervision.

As per a December 2019 report (PTI), a Delhi court reportedly asked a Station Head Officer (SHO) to explain in writing why action should not be taken against him for non-registration of an FIR. The survivor in this case was allegedly raped and filmed in an obscene manner by the accused.

Besides the purported issue with the police, the survivor in the Delhi case had also said that some other persons had showed up at her home and threatened her in order to make her withdraw her police complaint.

In 2014, a woman in Madhyamgram, West Bengal, was allegedly gang-raped for the second time after she lodged a police complaint.

But these are just two examples of the many hurdles, harassment and threats that have reportedly encumbered the path to justice. Additionally, there have been numerous instances of survivors being shamed and shunned by the society. Several of which go un-whispered, not amounting to even a blip in the news-cycle.