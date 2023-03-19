Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's Residence Over Remarks During Bharat Jodo Yatra

On Sunday, 19 March, the Delhi Police arrived at the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to seek information about the 'sexual harassment' victims he had alluded to in a speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On Thursday, 16 March, the Delhi Police had issued a notice seeking information on the same.

What have the police said?

According to Hindustan Times, Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law & Order), told reporters, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been raped... We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to the victims."

Later in the day, Hooda said, according to ANI: "We held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He said he needs some time and will give us the information which we've asked for. Today we've served a notice which has been accepted by his office and if questioning needs to be done then we will do it."