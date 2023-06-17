Probe Complete Sans Arrest, Chargesheet Filed Against Brij Bhushan: What Next?

This means that the Delhi Police investigation allegedly shows that Singh outraged a woman’s modesty, made sexually coloured remarks, stalked someone and also partook in criminal intimidation.

But he hasn’t yet been arrested.

Citing a lack of corroborative evidence, as per TOI, the Delhi Police has also filed a cancellation report in the POCSO case against Singh. The minor's father had allegedly, in a subsequent statement, claimed that he had filed a "false complaint" against Singh. We delve more deeply into it here.