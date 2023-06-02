Pulled Up Shirt, Touched Breasts: FIRs Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh

(Trigger warning: details of sexual abuse)

Demanding sexual favours, inappropriate touching, multiple instances of molestation — including groping, pulling up t-shirts, touching navel and buttock, sliding hands over breasts — and use of blackmail and intimidation tactics such as stalking to silence the players.

These are some of the key allegations made in two FIRs based on the complaints of seven women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The FIRs were registered on 28 April at Delhi's Connaught Place police station after the complainants approached the Supreme Court of India.

The two FIRs — accessed by The Quint — are registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

One FIR, based on the complaint of a minor's father, also invokes section 10 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which entails five to seven years of imprisonment.