Nupur Sharma Moves SC Seeking Revival of Writ Petition for Clubbing of FIRs

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday, 18 July, filed a new plea in the Supreme Court to revive a writ petition, previously withdrawn by her, seeking clubbing of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in different states over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

She also has, according to media reports, sought a stay on her arrest in the FIRs registered against her.

Earlier, hearing Sharma's plea to move all the FIRs registered against her over the matter to Delhi, the bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala had criticised her remarks on the Prophet.

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is singlehandedly responsible for what is happening in the country. We saw the debate on how she was incited... She should apologise to the whole country," Bar and Bench quoted Justice Surya Kant as saying.

The apex court further noted that her outburst was responsible for the unfortunate incident in Udaipur, ANI reported.