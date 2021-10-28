ADVERTISEMENT

‘Picture Abhi Baki Hai’ Tweets Nawab Malik, After Aryan Khan’s Bail Verdict

Malik has been very critical of the entire Mumbai cruise drug bust operation carried out by the NCB.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aryan Khan's bail plea was heard in the High Court on Wednesday.</p></div>
Taking to Twitter only a little after Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the case brought on against him by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), NCP leader Nawab Malik said:

“Picture Abhi baki hai mere dost” (The picture is still not complete, my friend)

Malik has been very critical of the entire Mumbai cruise drug bust operation carried out by the NCB. After 27 days of arrest, Bombay High Court on Thursday, 26 October, granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha.

NCP's Nawab Malik Shares NCB Official’s Letter, Says Wankhede Is Tapping Phones

NCP's Nawab Malik Shares NCB Official's Letter, Says Wankhede Is Tapping Phones

