‘Picture Abhi Baki Hai’ Tweets Nawab Malik, After Aryan Khan’s Bail Verdict
Malik has been very critical of the entire Mumbai cruise drug bust operation carried out by the NCB.
Taking to Twitter only a little after Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the case brought on against him by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), NCP leader Nawab Malik said:
“Picture Abhi baki hai mere dost” (The picture is still not complete, my friend)
Malik has been very critical of the entire Mumbai cruise drug bust operation carried out by the NCB. After 27 days of arrest, Bombay High Court on Thursday, 26 October, granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha.
