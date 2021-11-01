Sr Advocate Aslam Merchant Reveals Why Aryan Khan’s Release Was Delayed

Advocate Merchant, the father of co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt, told ETimes, “Paperwork was delayed at Sessions Court and when the Release Memo was being typed the electricity of the entire Court was tripped for almost 25 to 35 vital minutes.” As a result, Aryan’s release order couldn’t be posted in the box outside the Arthur Road jail.

Aryan Khan’s bail order mentioned that the three accused, Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun, will have to execute a PR bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or more sureties. Actor Juhi Chawla signed Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s bail bond as a surety.

Juhi was quoted by ANI, “I’m just happy that it’s all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it’s a big relief for everybody.”

After Aryan Khan was released on bail, his legal team released a statement, “No possession, No Evidence, No Consumption, No Conspiracy, Right from the First Moment when he was detained on 2nd Oct 2021 …. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Mr Justice Nitin Sambre and granted bail to Aryan.”

According to the bail order, the three accused can’t leave the country without permission from the Special Judge for NDPS. They can’t leave Mumbai without informing their investigating officer and have to submit their itinerary.