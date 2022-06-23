Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Uddhav Thackeray Vacates CM's Official House

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night vacated his official residence in south Mumbai and moved to family home in suburban Bandra, hours after offering to quit the top post amid rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

The CM moved out of 'Varsha,' his official residence, for Matoshri, the private bungalow of the Thackeray family, amid high drama as the political crisis that has rocked his government after Shinde's revolt two days ago, showed no signs of ebbing.

Party workers raised slogans and showered petals on the CM as he left his official house along with his family members – wife Rashmi Thackeray, sons Aaditya, who is a Cabinet minister, and Tejas Thackeray at around 9.50 pm.

The Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday asserted that he "is willing to resign as CM immediately," but asked the rebel leaders and MLAs to speak to him directly and not resort to wrong means.