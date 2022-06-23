Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Uddhav Thackeray Vacates CM's Official House
Uddhav Thackeray left the CM's official residence after saying he "doesn't care for the post."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night vacated his official residence in south Mumbai and moved to family home in suburban Bandra, hours after offering to quit the top post amid rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.
The CM moved out of 'Varsha,' his official residence, for Matoshri, the private bungalow of the Thackeray family, amid high drama as the political crisis that has rocked his government after Shinde's revolt two days ago, showed no signs of ebbing.
Party workers raised slogans and showered petals on the CM as he left his official house along with his family members – wife Rashmi Thackeray, sons Aaditya, who is a Cabinet minister, and Tejas Thackeray at around 9.50 pm.
The Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday asserted that he "is willing to resign as CM immediately," but asked the rebel leaders and MLAs to speak to him directly and not resort to wrong means.
During a 'Facebook Live' session on Wednesday evening, Thackeray had said he will be leaving 'Varsha' and residing at 'Matoshri'
Thackeray also claimed that some MLAs present in Guwahati called him, and requested to return
Sanjay Raut has asserted that Thackeray will not resign and maintained that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi will prove its majority in the Assembly if required
Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule met Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday evening to discuss the crisis
The Congress and the NCP have pledged support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government amid the turmoil
The group of rebel Maharashtra MLAs, led by Shinde, was flown to Guwahati on Wednesday morning and was joined by four more MLAs later in the day
‘Kamal Nath Sent to Maharashtra, Couldn’t Save His Own Govt': Shivraj Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Wednesday mocked his predecessor, Kamal Nath, over his visit to the state of Maharashtra as the ruling coalition works to deal with the rebellion by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde.
On stage, at an event, the BJP leader spoke about the fall of the Kamal Nath government two years ago.
“He has left for Maharashtra… Why has he been sent to the state? ‘Save the government’,” Chouhan told the crowd.
“The one who could not save his own government… How will he save the Maharashtra government? Can Congress do any good for you? The party is counting its last breaths and its top leader (Rahul Gandhi) is busy with visits to the Enforcement Directorate offices,” Chouhan added.
BJP Not Staking Claim To Form Government in Maharashtra: Union Minister
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve said on Wednesday that the political crisis in Maharashtra was Shiv Sena's internal matter and the BJP is not staking claim to form a government in the state.
Danve, who met party leader Devendra Fadnavis, told the media in Mumbai that no Shiv Sena MLA is in touch with the party.
"We haven't spoken to Eknath Shinde. This is Shiv Sena's internal matter. BJP has nothing to do with this. We're not staking claim to form the government," Danve, who is Minister of State for Railways, said.
