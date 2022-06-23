Maharashtra Turmoil: Dy Speaker Confirms Shinde's Removal as Sena Group Leader

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Thursday , 23 June, said he had approved Ajay Choudhary's appointment as Shiv Sena's group leader in the House, replacing rebel legislator Eknath Shinde.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday removed Shinde as the party's group leader in the Assembly, hours after he rebelled and travelled to Surat in Gujarat with a number of Shiv Sena MLAs.

This has triggered the destabilisation of tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA – comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress) government in Maharashtra.