Song | Hijab, Abortion, Marital Rape: I'm a Woman and I Will Exercise My CHOICE

In Iran, women are seeking their right to not wear the Hijab.

In Karnataka, school and college-going girls are seeking their right to wear the Hijab.

In several states of America, women are seeking a reaffirmation of their right to safe abortion.

In India, we are fighting in courts to criminalise marital rape.

And these are just some of the battles that women have embarked upon in India, as well as across the world. But all these battles have one key underlying message in common: ultimately all we are asking for is CHOICE.