Law Ministry Notifies Justice Muralidhar’s Transfer From Delhi HC

Justice Muralidhar is perhaps best known for ruling (along with Justice AP Shah) that Section 377 of the IPC was unconstitutional in the Naz Foundation case back in 2009, a decision that was cited appreciatively by the Supreme Court when it finally held the same in 2018.

He is also known for his strong judgments against communal violence and invasion of civil liberties. He has authored judgments which include convicting the 16 UP PAC constables for the 1986 Hashimpura mass killing. He also led the bench that convicted the former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

On the night of 25-26 February, he conducted an urgent midnight hearing on a request for ambulances and emergency services to be ensured access to areas in north-east Delhi affected by the ongoing violence. His urgent directions to the police led to prompt action, and he expanded on the directions in a subsequent hearing on 26 February, to ensure medical treatment and helplines for those affected by the violence.

On 26 February, he directed the police to take a ‘conscious decision’ on whether or not to register FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil MIshra, Parvesh Verma and Anurag Thakur (and any others) who had made provocative speeches in Delhi, with the advice of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Justice S Muralidhar started his legal career as an advocate in Chennai in 1984. He moved to Delhi in 1987 and began practicing in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.