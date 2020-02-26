‘Can’t Allow Another 1984’: Delhi High Court on Violence Over CAA

As violence between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters in northeast Delhi entered the fourth day, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 26 February, came down heavily on both the state and central governments, saying “We can't have another 1984 in Delhi, not under the watch of this court.”

A division Bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Anup Jairam Bambani also asked some of the highest functionaries in the state and central governments to personally meet the victims and their families, according to ANI.