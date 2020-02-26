‘Can’t Allow Another 1984’: Delhi High Court on Violence Over CAA

‘Can’t Allow Another 1984’: Delhi High Court on Violence Over CAA

India
The Quint

As violence between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters in northeast Delhi entered the fourth day, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 26 February, came down heavily on both the state and central governments, saying “We can't have another 1984 in Delhi, not under the watch of this court.”

A division Bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Anup Jairam Bambani also asked some of the highest functionaries in the state and central governments to personally meet the victims and their families, according to ANI.

Passing a series of orders, the court directed helplines for immediate help to be set up and private ambulances to be provided for safe passage of victims.

The number of deaths following violence in northeast Delhi rose to 22 on Wednesday, according to news agency ANI.

Also Read : Modi Breaks Silence on Delhi Violence, Appeals for Peace & Harmony

Loading...

Court Stresses on Need to Rebuild Confidence

The high court stressed on the need to rebuild confidence and said it is time to reach out to people. "It must be done as soon as possible," the Bench said, according to ANI.

It also directed that shelters for the victims with basic amenities like blankets, medicines, food and sanitation be set up.

“We have to be alert,” said Justice S Muralidhar. “We propose to appoint amicus curie to coordinate between victims and agencies to ensure that prompt action is taken,” the court added.

Meanwhile, Zubeda Begum has been appointed the amicua curie to coordinate between victims and agencies regarding medical assistance and safe passage of the victims, ANI reported.

It further asked the director of Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to provide sufficient number of qualified professionals to cater to the victims suffering from post-trauma stress.

Also Read : Delhi Violence: Five IPS Officers of Delhi Police Transferred

Court Applauds Delhi Police for Prompt Action

The Delhi High Court applauded the police for prompt action in evacuating the injured in northeast Delhi.

“While order was being dictated midnight, police was implementing it right there and rescuing injured persons,” the bench said.

The court also expressed concern over the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and called it “very unfortunate,” PTI reported.

The court held a special hearing, which started at 12:30 am at the residence of Justice Muralidhar, after receiving a call from an advocate explaining the dire circumstances due to which it was not possible to move the victims from a small hospital to the GTB Hospital.

It then directed the police to deploy all resources at command and on the strength of the order, while making sure the injured receive immediate emergency treatment.

The Bench had also called for a status report of compliance, including information about the injured victims and the treatment offered to them.

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on 28 February.

(With inputs from PTI & ANI)

Also Read : Delhi Violence: Anti-CAA Protest at Khureji Khas Cleared by Police

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

India
The Quint
    Loading...