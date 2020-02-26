‘Can’t Allow Another 1984’: Delhi High Court on Violence Over CAA
As violence between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters in northeast Delhi entered the fourth day, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 26 February, came down heavily on both the state and central governments, saying “We can't have another 1984 in Delhi, not under the watch of this court.”
A division Bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Anup Jairam Bambani also asked some of the highest functionaries in the state and central governments to personally meet the victims and their families, according to ANI.
The number of deaths following violence in northeast Delhi rose to 22 on Wednesday, according to news agency ANI.
Court Stresses on Need to Rebuild Confidence
The high court stressed on the need to rebuild confidence and said it is time to reach out to people. "It must be done as soon as possible," the Bench said, according to ANI.
It also directed that shelters for the victims with basic amenities like blankets, medicines, food and sanitation be set up.
Meanwhile, Zubeda Begum has been appointed the amicua curie to coordinate between victims and agencies regarding medical assistance and safe passage of the victims, ANI reported.
It further asked the director of Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to provide sufficient number of qualified professionals to cater to the victims suffering from post-trauma stress.
Court Applauds Delhi Police for Prompt Action
The Delhi High Court applauded the police for prompt action in evacuating the injured in northeast Delhi.
The court also expressed concern over the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and called it “very unfortunate,” PTI reported.
The court held a special hearing, which started at 12:30 am at the residence of Justice Muralidhar, after receiving a call from an advocate explaining the dire circumstances due to which it was not possible to move the victims from a small hospital to the GTB Hospital.
It then directed the police to deploy all resources at command and on the strength of the order, while making sure the injured receive immediate emergency treatment.
The Bench had also called for a status report of compliance, including information about the injured victims and the treatment offered to them.
The court has put up the matter for further hearing on 28 February.
(With inputs from PTI & ANI)
