Salman Khan Gets Gun License for Protection – But What Are the Rules to Get One?

Many years after his misadventures with hunting which led to cases against him under wildlife protection laws and the Arms Act, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has finally got himself a license to own a gun.

The Mumbai Police told ANI, "Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms license after he applied for a weapon license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently."

Salman Khan had applied for a gun license for self-protection at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office. The actor had recently received threat letters, owing to which he decided to amp up his personal security.

Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death-threat letter which reportedly stated that they would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in May.