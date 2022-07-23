ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan Applies For Weapon License After Death Threat

Salman and Salim Khan had received a letter which stated they would meet the same fate as Sidhu Moose Wala.

i

Salman Khan has applied for a gun license for self-protection at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office, as per a report by ANI. The actor had recently received threat letters, owing to which he is amping up his personal security.

An official update from ANI Twitter handle read, “Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office, after he recently received a threat letter: Mumbai Police”

On Friday, Salman also visited Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s office in South Mumbai.

Last month, Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a death-threat letter which reportedly stated that the they would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in May.

