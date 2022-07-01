Bombay HC Grants NIA ‘Last Chance’ to File Reply to Hany Babu’s Bail Plea

The Bombay High Court on Friday, 1 July, granted a week's time to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to file its reply to a bail plea filed by Delhi University associate professor and Elgar Parishad case accused Hany Babu.

A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and NR Borkar said it was granting time till 8 July to the NIA as a "last chance" to file its reply.

On 8 June, the NIA had told another bench of Bombay HC it will file its reply to Babu's plea within two weeks.