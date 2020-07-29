Who is Dr Hany Babu, the DU Prof Arrested by NIA in Elgar Case?

“When you term someone anti-national, what is the definition of it? Is it that if you question certain things, you will become anti-national? Who defines the nation?” asked Delhi University Associate Professor Dr Hany Babu MT, in an interview with The Caravan towards the close of November in 2019.

Dr Babu’s questions on who defines the national and how came nearly two months after the police conducted a search at his Noida residence, allegedly over his links to the Elgar Parishad.

Nearly ten months after the search, Dr Babu has now been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Elgar case.