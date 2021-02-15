6 Questions for Delhi Police on Disha Ravi’s Arrest for ‘Toolkit’

This doesn’t mean quashing the police’s investigation or stopping them from exploring all possible avenues – however, it does mean ensuring that a person’s liberty is not taken away unless there is enough material.

As discussed earlier, however, even from the Delhi Police’s own press release, there does not appear to be enough material to justify their claims that Ravi has committed the extremely serious offences under the FIR.

Even the Zoom meeting which Ravi allegedly attended where the toolkit was discussed along with the foreign organisation Poetic Justice Foundation, which the Delhi Police allege to have Khalistani links, is not enough to justify these charges unless a plan was made at the meeting to incite violence – which is not alleged.

The lack of legal representation for Ravi of her own choice should have been of even greater concern to the magistrate in this case in the circumstances – and yet the magistrate allowed remand for police custody for five days.