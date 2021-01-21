Will Bombay HC Media Trial Judgment Spell End for Sensationalism?

This in turn would “derail due administration of criminal justice”, which on the face of it, amounts to criminal contempt of court, the judges held.

The judges refrained from taking action against the two channels at this time, but did say that they hope and trust that they will act more responsibly in the future “and not create a situation for the court to take recourse to the provisions of Article 215 of the Constitution and the CoC Act to invoke its jurisdiction to punish for contempt.”

This will hopefully be a message not just for Republic and Times Now, but other news channels and the rest of the media, to be more careful with their reporting on criminal investigations, no matter how high-profile or gossip-worthy they are.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the judgment, and some of the things the media will have to watch out for when reporting on such matters in the future: