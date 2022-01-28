Marital Rape: Defenders of Exception Say Marriage Ground for Different Treatment

On Friday, 28 January, the Delhi High Court heard the last rejoinders by the organisations supporting the retention of the marital rape exception, with advocate J Sai Deepak concluding his submissions for the Men's Welfare Trust.

The court, next week, will hear the final rejoinders from the main petitioners in the case, who have argued that this exception violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The bench has also asked the central government to clarify its position on the matter at the earliest and to inform the court if it still stands by its previously submitted affidavits (which say that it is not in favour of removing the exception without broader consultation).