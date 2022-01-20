Marital Rape Exception is Fiction, Removal Won't Create New Crime: Rebecca John

Senior advocate Rebecca John continued her submissions as amicus curiae to the Delhi High Court on the constitutionality of the marital rape exception on Thursday, 20 January, explaining that it was imperative for the constitutional courts to intervene when legal and institutional structures threaten the fundamental rights.

The bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar is hearing a batch of petitions which argue that Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code – which says that sexual acts by a husband with his wife is not rape – violates Article 14 (right to equal treatment) and Article 21 (right to life, including dignity and privacy) of the Constitution.

John, one of India's leading criminal law practitioners, has been asked by the judges to assist them with the legal issues involved as an amicus curiae (ie a court-appointed independent expert).