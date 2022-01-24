Marital Rape Exception: Other Laws Like 498A Are No Substitute, Says Expert

Over the past few days, she had addressed the court on the antiquated origins of Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC, how striking it down would not amount to the creation of a new offence, and why there was no right to forcible sex in a marriage.

On Monday, she responded to one of the key arguments made by the Delhi government and men's rights groups supporting the continuation of the exception.

They had argued that even though married women could not file a complaint against their husbands for the specific offence of rape under the IPC, married women do have other legal remedies if forced into non-consensual sex by their husbands.

According to them, this could be grounds to allege the criminal offence of cruelty under Section 498A of the IPC, or file a civil case for divorce, or for protection under the Domestic Violence Act.