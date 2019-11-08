Who Are The Five SC Judges Who Delivered the Ayodhya Verdict?

CJI Gogoi initially declined to take up the Ayodhya case in an urgent manner after taking office on 3 October 2018.

Former CJI Dipak Misra had sought to hear the matter –which is an appeal against the Allahabad High Court’s judgment in 2010 which split the disputed land in three between the primary parties – during his own tenure, but was frustrated by delays in the translations of relevant documents and a plea for the case to be heard by a larger bench.

Even CJI Gogoi’s attempts to get the case heard before he retires on 17 November this year looked like they might get frustrated after the judges agreed to let a mediation panel try to help the parties find a settlement. However, when this failed to yield results, the court started hearings on 6 August.

CJI Gogoi, who was formerly Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, was elevated to the Supreme Court on 23 April 2012.