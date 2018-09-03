Big SC Moments of Justice Gogoi – ‘Noisy’ Judge and the 46th CJI

To defend democracy, we need “not only independent judges and noisy journalists, but even independent journalists and sometimes noisy judges,” said Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the man whose was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of India on 3 October.

These words, spoken at the annual Ramnath Goenka Lecture, gained relevance as Justice Gogoi was one of the four ‘noisy’ senior judges of the Supreme Court who had held a press conference in January 2018 to raise concerns over the administration of the judiciary. His involvement in this unprecedented press conference, where he and the other judges warned of threats to democracy, had led to speculation in the legal community that he could be superseded for the CJI post.

However, all speculation was put to rest after current CJI Dipak Misra recommended Justice Gogoi for the position on 4 September, as per the convention of handing over the baton to the senior-most judge.

But what kind of a CJI will Justice Gogoi make? Here are the highlights of his tenure at the Supreme Court thus far.