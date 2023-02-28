'Law Cannot Be Used To Stifle Dissent': Bombay HC On FIRs Against Cong Worker

The Bombay High Court observed on Monday, 27 February, that the law cannot be employed as a tool of oppression and FIRs cannot be used to harrass people by preventing them from expressing dissent.

Why did the court say this? The court said this while quashing cases against a Congress worker who had put up a social media post critical of BJP leader and Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Additionally, a bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chavan imposed costs of ₹25,000 on the Maharashtra government for the "unjustified arrest" of the petitioner Sandeep Kudale.