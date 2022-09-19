Bombay High Court Refuses Bail to DU Prof and Bhima Koregaon Accused Hany Babu

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 19 September, rejected the regular bail plea of Delhi University (DU) professor and Bhima Koregaon accused Hany Babu.

According to Bar and Bench, the verdict was pronounced by a bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and NR Borkar.

Previously, in June, a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and VG Bisht had recused itself from hearing Babu’s bail plea. Prior to that, his plea was rejected by a special NIA court.

The DU professor was arrested in July 2020 from his residence in Delhi and is presently lodged at Mumbai’s Taloja jail. Babu had said in his plea that there was no evidence that even suggested that he had intended to or supported activities that may cause disaffection against India.