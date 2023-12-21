Revised Criminal Law Bill: Death & Life-Term for Mob Lynching, Hate-Crime Murder

Over the last few years, there has been a rise in the number of mob lynching and hate-crime murders witnessed in India.

Introducing it in the Lok Sabha in August, Amit Shah had then said, "Mob lynching ka bada shor macha hua hai. Humne usko carefully kara hai...mob lynching ke liye bhi saat saal, aajeewan karavas aur mrityudand...teeno ka pravadhan laya hai. (There has been a lot of noise about mob lynching. We have carefully drafted it. We have given 7 years of sentence for it, and in worst cases have prescribed a death sentence.)

However, when introduced, the punishment for such offences were under scrutiny.

Several experts argued that the lesser sentence in the earlier version of the Bill meant that hate crimes carried a lesser sentence than murder otherwise committed which carries a life sentence.