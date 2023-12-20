Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Row Over Dhankar's Mimicry Continues; Mamata Confirms Backing Kharge as PM

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Two more Opposition MPs –Thomas Chazhikadan and AM Ariff – were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 December.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat, on Tuesday, also issued a circular barring suspended MPs from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby and galleries.
"They stand suspended from sittings of Parliamentary Committees of which they may be a member and no notice tabled by them is acceptable during the period of their suspension,” the order stated.
Meanwhile, political storm continued over the mimicry of Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, with both President and the Prime Minister condemning it.
While PM Modi called Dhankhar to express solidarity, President Droupadi Murmu posted on X that she was dismayed by the humiliation of the Vice President.
Key political developments inside and outside the Parliament today:
Earlier, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee addressed the media after meeting PM Modi and confirmed that she did propose Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's name to be the PM face in the INDIA bloc meeting that took place on Tuesday
Addressing the media, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee who mimicked VP Dhankhar said that "his intention was not to hurt anybody."
The Lok Sabha is expected to pass the three criminal law bills –The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
A total of 95 Opposition MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha so far. All have been protesting in the Parliaement premises.
Two More Opposition MPs Suspended
Lok Sabha suspended opposition MPs Thomas Chazhikadan and AM Ariff for remainder of Winter Session for "misconduct".
Sitharaman Moves Central GST (Second Amendment) Bill
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and return further to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
'PM Listened To Our Concerns': Mamata Banerjee
After meeting with the PM over funds due to the state, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee told reporters that, "The PM listened to our concerns carefully. He said that a meeting between officers from the State and Centre should take place, a decision should be taken and the money should be given at the earliest."