Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Row Over Dhankar's Mimicry Continues; Mamata Confirms Backing Kharge as PM

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Two more Opposition MPs –Thomas Chazhikadan and AM Ariff – were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 December.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, on Tuesday, also issued a circular barring suspended MPs from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby and galleries.

"They stand suspended from sittings of Parliamentary Committees of which they may be a member and no notice tabled by them is acceptable during the period of their suspension,” the order stated.

Meanwhile, political storm continued over the mimicry of Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, with both President and the Prime Minister condemning it.

While PM Modi called Dhankhar to express solidarity, President Droupadi Murmu posted on X that she was dismayed by the humiliation of the Vice President.

Key political developments inside and outside the Parliament today: