Yati Narsinghanand Booked for Calling for Demolition of Madrasas, Aligarh Uni

Narsinghanand also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' during the event.

"Rahul Gandhi is with the jihadis. He could not win in Uttar Pradesh and went to Kerala and contested from Wayanad," Yati Narsinghanand said.

He further added, "If Rahul Gandhi wants to unite India, then he should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh, which were built by Mahatma Gandhi. First connect Pakistan, Bangladesh with India. By doing this, everyone else will join him."