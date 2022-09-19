Yati Narsinghanand Booked for Calling for Demolition of Madrasas, Aligarh Uni
He said that AMU should also be blown up and its students should be sent to detention centres.
Controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has been booked for calling for the demolition of madrasas and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday, 19 September, India Today reported.
Narsinghanand made this statement at an event organised by Hindu Mahasabha in Aligarh on Sunday.
While talking about the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to conduct a survey of 'unrecognised madrassas' in the state, Narsinghanand said that “Madrassas should not exist in the first place."
“They should be blown up with gunpowder or we should practice the policy of China and send the students of the madrassas to detention camps,” he said, as quoted by Scroll.
He also said that AMU should also be blown up and its students should be sent to detention centres.
Narsinghanand has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (uttering words to hurt religious feelings), 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, the report added.
Narsinghanand Targets Rahul Gandhi
Narsinghanand also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' during the event.
"Rahul Gandhi is with the jihadis. He could not win in Uttar Pradesh and went to Kerala and contested from Wayanad," Yati Narsinghanand said.
He further added, "If Rahul Gandhi wants to unite India, then he should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh, which were built by Mahatma Gandhi. First connect Pakistan, Bangladesh with India. By doing this, everyone else will join him."
Previous Hate Speeches
This is not the first time Narsinghanand has delivered a hate speech. Earlier this year, in April, he delivered a hate speech at a religious conclave in Una, Himachal Pradesh.
On 17 February, Narsinghanand, who was arrested in January, had walked out of Haridwar jail after being granted bail in two cases – one pertaining to derogatory comments against women and the other for organising a 'dharam sansad' where genocidal calls against Muslims were made.
(With inputs from India Today and Scroll.)
