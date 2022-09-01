UP Government To Conduct Survey of 'Unrecognised Madrassas'; Owaisi Slams Move

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, 31 August, indicated that it will conduct a survey of 'unrecognised madrassas' in the state, in a bid to "gather information about number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others."

According to a statement by the Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Danish Azad Ansari, the survey will be conducted in accordance with the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

"During the survey, details such as name of madrassa and the institution operating it, whether it is running in a private or rented building, number of students studying there, and information regarding facilities of drinking water, toilet, furniture, and electricity supply will be collected," news agency PTI quoted the minister as saying.