Does the Law Fear Yati Narsinghanand or Does Someone Have his Back?

Yeh Jo India Hai Na…here, people are either scared of Yati Narsinghanand, or they are silent fans of his hate speeches. On 3 April, at the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in North West Delhi's Burari area, he had said, "40 percent Hindus will be killed if India gets a Muslim PM. 50% of Hindus will be converted to Islam in 20 years. To fight this, be a man...mard bano! Arm yourself, pick up weapons." This is 100% blatant hate speech. In your face.

Why do I say, kar lo jo karna hai? Because less than two months ago, Narsinghanand was in jail for exactly the same offence – hate speech. In December 2021, at a Dharam Sansad, a hate Seminar at Haridwar, along with other extreme Hindutva leaders, Narsinghanand said that "swords won't be enough to kill Muslims. We need better weapons to get ahead of them."