When Stars Collide: Masai School Shows How Some Support Can Change Life's Course

The Maasai tribes that inhabit Kenya and Tanzania function on one fundamental belief: a formal school education is not the solution and instead more of a problem and that all one requires in life is some skills to thrive. That’s where the seed for the Masai school was sown in the mind of Prateek Shukla, a former IIT-Kanpur graduate.

India has 15 million graduating students every year, of which 1.5 million are engineers. A majority of them remain unemployed or employed in sectors they are not particularly drawn to, especially in the lower-income segments. While Prateek himself had studied at one of the best engineering colleges, how many could either aspire, secure, or even pay for an education in an IIT? On the other side of the coin, companies argue that the employability of graduates is very low and they don’t come equipped with the requisite skills.

Masai School launched in June 2016, offering students five courses including a course in full stack development or coding, data analytics, automation, and testing among others, and has a zero upfront fee policy. Students take a test, are interviewed to assess their interest and drive, and then admitted to the 11/11/6 course (11 a.m. to 11 p.m., 6 days a week) for six months, post which they are placed in jobs that typically start at Rs 5 lakh per annum.

The courses do not require a bachelor’s degree or any equivalent and have many college dropouts, it has no upfront fees and encourages students from non-science or non-tech backgrounds to take the plunge if they have the interest. Students are assessed above all on their motivation and drive and the school offers a stipend of Rs 15,000 a month to students who need it: this allows them to focus on the course rather than making ends meet. In some cases, it allows the students to buy a device, an Internet connection, a study desk, or even rent a small space to be able to devote the time needed for the course in a relatively less crowded space and environment.