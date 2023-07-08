In Maharashtra, the State and Civil Society Join Hands to Battle Water Crisis

Over the last four years, work has started on cleaning and rejuvenating the 20 km Kundalika and Seena rivers, of which around 5 km has been done so far and a total of 900,000 lakh cubic meters of silt and a total of 405,000 cubic meters of garbage has been pulled out and carted! To see the river flowing even if only in part gives Nutanben and her team a spark of joy that few other things manage!

But what is perhaps only joy and satisfaction for the NGO team working on the ground translates to a far better quality of life for the area’s farmers and community. Laxman Sawade was growing around five quintals of cotton every year on his seven-acre farm and barely managing to make ends meet. In 2013, he took the initiative of applying 300 trollies of silt on three acres. Not only has his cotton output gone up, he is also growing grapes on his land since. Overall, his income has jumped to Rs 15 lakh a year, helping him build a better home, and buy 2.5 additional acres of land, a tractor, and a motorbike.

Overall, the notion that almost nothing brings more prosperity and hope than water security has been amply reinforced by the 330-odd villages that comprise Jalna. Devkate says that three new factories have come up in the area including a water-intensive sugarcane factory, leading to new employment opportunities in the district. In a region that has been bereft of almost any work opportunities, this, he argues, is what has helped bring in more and more takers for the ongoing efforts.