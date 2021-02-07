What Caused Uttarakhand Glacier Burst? Experts Weigh In

At least seven people were confirmed dead and 170 others were reported to be missing after a glacier break triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, according to the official figures given by the State Disaster Management Center (SDMC) as of 10 pm on Sunday, 7 February.

The death toll is expected to rise as bodies are still being recovered, an NDRF official said.

However, the cause behind the disaster is still being ascertained, even as several experts and commentators have pointed towards the developmental projects, alleging that they are causing harm to the ecology of Uttarakhand.

A DRDO team of snow and avalanche experts from its newly-created Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment would be reaching the site on Monday to assess the situation, DRDO officials said.

Meanwhile, several experts have weighed in on how and why the tragedy struck Chamoli.