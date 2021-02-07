Flash Flood in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, 100-150 Casualties Feared
Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed to rescue and evacuate people.
Massive flood situation has been reported from Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, where the water level in Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers rose, following an avalanche near Rishiganga Power Project at Raini village.
Further, a report by news agency Asia News International (ANI) quoted Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash stating that 100-150 casualties are feared in the flash flood.
Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops to support Uttarakhand government and NDRF, to tackle the flood, reported ANI, citing the army. Military station near Rishikesh is actively involved in coordination of rescue and relief operations with the local administration.
Army headquarters are monitoring the situation.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked those stuck in affected areas or those in need of help to call on: 1070 or 9557444486.
PM, HM to Take Stock of Situation
PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to say that they have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work, and relief operations. “Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand,” PM wrote.
The Home Minister also stated that the Indian Air Force has been alerted in addition to the NDRF, ITBP and SDRF.
Meanwhile, a meeting is scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat on relief operations in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, according to ANI. DGs and Home Ministry officials will reportedly be joining the meeting.
Reportedly, several houses were destroyed after the breach of a glacier in Tapovan area in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.
According to PMO India’s official Twitter handle, PM Modi who is presently in Assam, reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand, spoke to the chief minister and also took stock of the rescue and relief operations that is underway.
“Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected,” tweeted PMO.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed shock at the tragedy that struck Uttarakhand, and said:
“It is a kind of tragedy that is very shocking. It’s a natural disaster. The Home Minister has assured that every help the Uttarakhand government would need will be extended. There shall not be any hesitation on that.”Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister
Uttarakhand CM Reaches Chamoli
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has also reached the Chamoli district and was briefed on the flood situation by the Army and ITBP officials.
More Details
About 150 labourers working in the power project are missing following the flood in Uttarakhand's Dhauli Ganga river, reported PTI, citing officials.
In a statement, Chamoli Police said:
“Rishiganga Power Project was damaged due to the breach of a glacier in Tapovan area. People living on the bank of Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest.”
(With inputs from ANI)
