Chamoli Glacier Break: ITBP Rescues 16 Trapped in Tapovan Tunnel

The Central and the state governments sprung into action after the tragedy struck.

Along with the ITBP, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) have also been deployed for the search and rescue operations.

Defence officials, according to ANI, have further said that two C-130J Super Hercules with three companies of National Disaster Response Force and 15 tonnes of other loads and equipment were sent from Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased, the state government too has promised financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each.