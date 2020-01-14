Court Slams Delhi Police Over Azad’s Arrest, Verdict on 15 Jan

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday, 14 January, adjourned the hearing on Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar's bail plea in the Daryaganj violence case till Tuesday, so that the state can produce all FIRs registered against him in Saharanpur.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to look into restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch. The road has been closed ever since the anti-CAA protests began in December.

The Kerala government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the contentious act, becoming the first state to challenge it in court.