Court Slams Delhi Police Over Azad’s Arrest, Verdict on 15 Jan

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday, 14 January, adjourned the hearing on Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar's bail plea in the Daryaganj violence case till Tuesday, so that the state can produce all FIRs registered against him in Saharanpur.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to look into restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch. The road has been closed ever since the anti-CAA protests began in December.
The Kerala government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the contentious act, becoming the first state to challenge it in court.
- Jamia students gheraoed the VC’s office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police over violence on the campus
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi called a meeting of Opposition leaders on Monday to chalk out a strategy on protests over CAA and NRC
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday said implementing NRC across the nation is “needless and has no justification”
DMC Appeals to CJI to Take Cognizance of Alleged Police Brutality Against CAA, NRC Protesters
Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has appealed to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to take cognizance of the alleged police brutalities during recent protests against the CAA and the NRC in various parts of the country.
DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan, in a letter to the CJI, said police behaviour in various states has been "highly objectionable" during the protests against CAA NRC.
Khan in his 10 January letter has attached a list of 87 instances of "police brutality" against protesters in UP, Karnataka, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Delhi.
Delhi HC Directs Police to Look Into Road Restrictions on Shaheen Bagh Stretch
Amid the anti-CAA protests, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 14 January, directed the police to take a call on the re-opening of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.
The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh road stretch has been closed since 15 December 2019.
Daryaganj Violence: Court Slams Delhi Police Over Azad’s Arrest, Verdict on 15 Jan
While hearing the bail application the court slammed the Delhi Police and said, “ You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India.”