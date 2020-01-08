‘Locked in Room, Mob Outside’: WB BJP MP Tweets From Pro-CAA Meet

Meanwhile, the event has been moved to Sriniketan, sources told The Quint.

“The V-C of Visva Bharati University, Bidyut Chakraborty had invited Swapan Dasgupta, who is a famous BJP spokesperson to give a lecture on the benefits of the NRC and CAA. The students took a stand against this clearly biased propaganda being spread in a place which was home to Rabindranath Tagore,” the Social Work Department, Sriniketan said.

“They have been informed that BJP and ABVP activists are mobilising under the leadership of Dudh Kumar Mondal. The students need back up and protection to ensure their safety,” it added.