‘Locked in Room, Mob Outside’: WB BJP MP Tweets From Pro-CAA Meet
BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday evening, 8 January, tweeted claiming that he was “locked in a room” with a “mob” outside at Vishwa Bharati University, Santiniketan, in West Bengal, where he was addressing a meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
“I had come to Vishva Bharati to address a lecture series on Citizenship Amendment Bill (Act). It was not a party program,” ANI quoted Dasgupta as saying, after he was let out.
Earlier, news agency PTI reported that Dasgupta's lecture faced protests by members of the CPI(M)-backed SFI, who also stalled the programme.
The programme was scheduled at 3:30 pm and was to be presided over by the varsity's vice chancellor, Bidyut Chakraborty.
However, as soon as Dasgupta reached the campus, students reportedly started protesting against him.
The varsity's SFI unit leader, Somnath Sau, said the students will not allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda in Viswa Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore.
"We will continue our protests against the BJP and forces of the Hindutva," he added.
Meanwhile, the event has been moved to Sriniketan, sources told The Quint.
“The V-C of Visva Bharati University, Bidyut Chakraborty had invited Swapan Dasgupta, who is a famous BJP spokesperson to give a lecture on the benefits of the NRC and CAA. The students took a stand against this clearly biased propaganda being spread in a place which was home to Rabindranath Tagore,” the Social Work Department, Sriniketan said.
“They have been informed that BJP and ABVP activists are mobilising under the leadership of Dudh Kumar Mondal. The students need back up and protection to ensure their safety,” it added.
(With inputs from PTI)
