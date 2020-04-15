COVID-19: No Facilities as Woman Breastfeeds in Bengal Tea Garden

Pathak's claims about the practical problems of following the government-mandated social distancing norms in tea gardens is echoed by Sunil Rai, secretary of the Darjeeling Terai Dooars Kriya Kaman Mazdoor Union.

"A lot of the work that are done in tea gardens like plucking and weighing are, by definition, group activities. You can't do them while maintaining a distance." said Rai.

He further added that due to the low wages that tea garden workers get, many of them also go to other cities like Mumbai and Delhi to work and then come back during the plucking season.

"We don't know whether they have come back with the disease, and due to the close quarters that all the workers stay in, that is a matter of concern", said Rai.

Member of Parliament (MP) from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, who belongs to the BJP, told The Quint that he too had seen the video and it saddened him. He too questioned how social distancing can be maintained in a tea garden where workers are required to work in close proximity.

"When the Central government had initially said that plantation workers could work with 50 percent workforce, I'd immediately written them a letter. I said that I welcome the decision but the situation in West Bengal is such that this cannot be implemented. I requested them to review it", Bista said.

He also added that while the Mamata Banerjee-led state government did not agree to 50 percent workers working in plantations initially, it has now brought the 25 percent workforce rule.

"This is pure politics. Nothing else", he said.