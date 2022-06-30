Aryan Khan Seeks Return of His Passport, Moves Special NDPS Court at Mumbai

In his plea, Aryan has also requested the cancellation of his bail bond, and a formal order to be issued, discharging him from the case. The plea was filed by through his lawyer Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla, as per the same report.

The 24-year-old, was accused in the cruise drugs bust case. On 2 October 2021, a team of NCB officials, headed by then Mumbai zonal director Sameer, Wankhede had searched certain passengers on a holiday cruise to Goa, including Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant. The agency had allegedly asserted that they found five grams of charas in possession with the two, and that Aryan and Arbaaz had supposedly admitted to consume the drugs on the cruise.