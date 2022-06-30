Aryan Khan Seeks Return of His Passport, Moves Special NDPS Court at Mumbai
The plea was submitted through advocates Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal on 28 June.
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, moved a plea before a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) court in Mumbai on Tuesday, 28 June, seeking the return of his passport. The 24-year-old, was subsequently given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), when the chargesheet was filed.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Special NDPS judge V V Patil directed the NCB to register their reply to the plea on Thursday, 30 June, and posted the case for hearing on 13 July.
In his plea, Aryan has also requested the cancellation of his bail bond, and a formal order to be issued, discharging him from the case. The plea was filed by through his lawyer Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla, as per the same report.
The 24-year-old, was accused in the cruise drugs bust case. On 2 October 2021, a team of NCB officials, headed by then Mumbai zonal director Sameer, Wankhede had searched certain passengers on a holiday cruise to Goa, including Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant. The agency had allegedly asserted that they found five grams of charas in possession with the two, and that Aryan and Arbaaz had supposedly admitted to consume the drugs on the cruise.
However, the case was withdrawn against Aryan Khan on 27 May after a special investigative team was set up by the NCB, after National Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik raised his concerns about the investigation.
