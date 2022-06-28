ADVERTISEMENT

1 Dead, At Least 10 Trapped After Building Collapse in Mumbai; 12 Rescued So Far

A wing of the residential building, located in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight.

i

One person was reported dead after a four-storey building collapsed late at night on Monday, 27 June, in Mumbai's Naik Nagar at Kurla East, according to news agency ANI.

Five people were injured, according to The Indian Express, while at least 10 continue to be trapped in the debris, PTI reported. As many as 12 people have been rescued so far.

Locals informed fire brigade personnel that around 20-22 people were trapped, when they reached the spot after receiving a call about the incident, a fire brigade official said.

A wing of the residential building, located in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight, he explained. He added that the adjoining building was likely to collapse.

The injured were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion and a search operation is underway to look for more survivors, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the site.

He said that the accident was 'unfortunate' and added that "whenever the BMC issues notices, buildings should be vacated, otherwise such incidents happen."

“All four buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there. Our priority is to rescue everyone. We will look into the evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people are not troubled,” he added.

(This is a developing story and more details are awaited.)

(With inputs from ANI, PTI and The Indian Express.)

