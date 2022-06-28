1 Dead, At Least 10 Trapped After Building Collapse in Mumbai; 12 Rescued So Far

One person was reported dead after a four-storey building collapsed late at night on Monday, 27 June, in Mumbai's Naik Nagar at Kurla East, according to news agency ANI.

Five people were injured, according to The Indian Express, while at least 10 continue to be trapped in the debris, PTI reported. As many as 12 people have been rescued so far.

Locals informed fire brigade personnel that around 20-22 people were trapped, when they reached the spot after receiving a call about the incident, a fire brigade official said.