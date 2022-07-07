Ajmer Dargah Cleric Arrest: DSP To Be Probed For Allegedly 'Tutoring' Chisti

A day after a video, in which Ajmer DSP Sandeep Saraswat is allegedly heard 'tutoring' Ajmer Dargah cleric Salman Chisti, went viral, Rajasthan Police's vigilance unit has been instructed to investigate the matter.

The video was shot when Rajasthan Police carried out Chisti's arrest on Tuesday, 5 July. The cleric had allegedly called for the beheading of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The DSP is allegedly heard telling Chisti that he should say he was ‘intoxicated’ when he promised his house and land to anyone who attacks Sharma.

Even as Umesh Mishra, acting director general of police (ADGP), Rajasthan, instructed the vigilance unit to probe the video, DSP Saraswat has been put on APO (awaiting posting order).