Ajmer Dargah Cleric Arrest: DSP To Be Probed For Allegedly 'Tutoring' Chisti
The DSP is allegedly heard telling Salman Chisti that he should say he was ‘intoxicated’ when he made the remarks.
A day after a video, in which Ajmer DSP Sandeep Saraswat is allegedly heard 'tutoring' Ajmer Dargah cleric Salman Chisti, went viral, Rajasthan Police's vigilance unit has been instructed to investigate the matter.
The video was shot when Rajasthan Police carried out Chisti's arrest on Tuesday, 5 July. The cleric had allegedly called for the beheading of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The DSP is allegedly heard telling Chisti that he should say he was ‘intoxicated’ when he promised his house and land to anyone who attacks Sharma.
Even as Umesh Mishra, acting director general of police (ADGP), Rajasthan, instructed the vigilance unit to probe the video, DSP Saraswat has been put on APO (awaiting posting order).
“In the viral video shot during the arrest of Syed Salman Chisti in the case of abetment to the murder of Nupur Sharma, the circle officer involved has been put on APO and the investigation has been tasked to the vigilance unit of the police.”Umesh Mishra, AGDP
The investigation order came on Thursday, 7 July, a day after the video of the purported 'tutoring' incident went viral. In his defence, the officer said that he was trying to "console Salman because at the time of his arrest, he was threatening to die by suicide".
The Timeline of Events
On the night of 5 Tuesday, 5 July, Rajasthan Police arrested the accused Salman Chisti from his residence
On 6 July, a video of the arrest went viral where allegedly a policeman could be heard coaching Chisti to say that he was intoxicated when he made the controversial remarks
Later, in the night, the policeman was identified as DSP Sandeep Saraswat. He was stripped of the charge of circle officer of Ajmer Sharif Dargah area
On 7 July, the ADGP ordered an enquiry by the vigilance unit of the state in the matter
BJP Questions 'Intention' of Rajasthan Police
After the video went viral on social media, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders questioned the role and intention of Rajasthan Police in the matter.
After Chisti's arrest, Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said:
“It was brought to my notice that Salman Chishti, khadim of Ajmer Dargah, shared an objectionable video. An FIR was filed. He was nabbed from his house and is being questioned. It seems he was in an inebriated state when the video was made. He is a history-sheeter”.
