U’khand Tunnel Rescue Ops Resume After Being Briefly Halted

The rescuers have also used remote sensing technologies for geographical mapping of the tunnel.

The rescuers have managed to open a sizable portion of the tunnel but the operation has slowed down due to the presence of heavy silt inside the tunnel, ITBP officials told the media on Wednesday.

No contact has been established with the trapped people inside.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday had visited the rescue site to take stock of the ongoing operation.